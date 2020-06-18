By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Best Aluminum Manufacturing Company, Onitsha , Chief Pius Nweke who was recently arrested in Anambra over alleged possession of fire arms is free and has promised to forgive those who wronged him.

Recall that on June 5, 2020, the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Special Tactical Section(STS) team arrested him and the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang who confirmed the arrest said he was intercepted in a Lexus SUV with a covered plate number by policemen on routine patrol at Awada, Onitsha in Anambra State.

Abang claimed the IGP team searched the car and the occupant and found a Berretta pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition in it and also confirmed that Chief Nweke was taken into custody at their Onitsha office.



It’s been alleged that his sudden arrest was in connection with the lingering 50 year old land dispute between Nweke’s community, Abba and neighboring Ukpo community in Dunukofia Local government area.

The crisis led to the alleged recent demolition of the perimeter fence of Best Aluminum belonging to Chief Nweke and his brother, Godwin Nweke by armed hoodlums allegedly hired by the chief thug of the neighborhood community.

The suspected thugs were alleged to have invaded the area with three truck loads of policemen who gave them cover to destroy the properties on the grounds that they were implementing a court order. Days later Chief Nweke was arrested by the police.

Initially when the news of his disappearance came out , members of his community especially the youths and vigilante groups searched every corner of the state.

Luckily few hours later reports came that he was actually arrested by operatives of IGP’s STS in Onitsha over allegations that he was in possession of an unlicensed gun and later flown to Abuja.

According to our police source at STS, Chief Nweke kept insisting that his innocent. He explained to the policemen that the pistol found with him was officially approved many years ago by the Presidency and IGP and insisted on verification and confirmation.

Not satisfied with his explanation, the detectives quickly moved him to Abuja where he was subjected to hours of interrogation in spite of the fact that his claims were verified and found to be true. He was later released unconditionally.

In his words of gratitude to all concerned, Chief Nweke said that God has a reason for his arrest. “I thank God for everything that happened to me, God has a reason for allowing it to happen and I cannot question God, my maker for allowing me pass through such experience”.

“I want to use this medium to thank the Archbishops, Bishops, Reverend Fathers, Reverend Sisters, Evangelists, Pastors, and other anointed men of God who kept in touch with me while I was in detention, and for their prayers to God for my sake; I am most grateful”.

To my good and steadfast brothers and sisters from Abba community, I cannot thank you less; you have been my backbone and strength. For all your prayers and resilience in the face of trials and tribulations, may God continue to guide, protect and bless you as we continue this journey to achieve justice for our community.

“My gratitude also goes out to some present and past State Governors in Nigeria who showed their solidarity with me through calls and visitation; I say thank you. Not forgetting past and present Senators, Federal House of Representatives members, Ministers and other top politicians who constantly kept in touch with me and made sure that all the grey areas surrounding my travail were sorted out; I cannot thank you enough.

“I cannot thank less my friends within the Nigerian Police Force, both serving and retired, to my serving and retired military friends, who kept faith with me and stood by me within the cause of my trying moment. May God bless you for being true friends and supportive. I was also overwhelmed by the show of love and solidarity from prominent Igbo sons and daughters both within and outside the country, even some none Igbos who have never met me before, but chose to stand by me to see that justice is done, I say thanks to you all; I am highly indebted to you for your show of love.

“To all those who must have wronged me in one way or the other, I have forgiven you, and to those who I must have wronged, I ask for your forgiveness. May God bless and guide us all; and may he pay us according to our deeds and actions”.

This is a sober remark from a heart filled with gratitude and believes in the God of justice and love, who will always guide and protect his children here on earth, and also pay every man and woman according to his actions and deeds,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Abba community in Njikoka LGA, Anambra State has accused the police of undue interference in a civil matter against the entire community judging from its role in the Ukpo – Abba land tussle. The indigenes of the community who embarked on a peaceful protest to the Anambra State House of Assembly, Awka to make their plight known to the lawmakers alleged amongst others that the police is playing to the gallery as evidenced in its destruction of Best Aluminum property in the community.

