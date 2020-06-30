Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo has called on the Federal Government to address problems of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He also called for prayers and spiritual sensitivity as panacea to solve the myriad of problems facing mankind including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Nwokolo who made the call during the 31st Synod of the Diocese on the Niger held at St. Simon’s Church, Nnobi, Idemili South LGA urged the leadership of the country to sit up and tackle the security challenges bedeviling the nation

In his homily taken from the book of Galatians 5:16 with theme: “Walk in The Spirit’’, the bishop emphasised the need for God’s guidance and direction in every field of human endeavour, including leadership.

“Human beings have insatiable needs. The lust of the flesh drives people to wallow in different kinds of vices and corruption to achieve their goals, which are sometimes negative.

“Any person who desires to walk in the spirit will receive wisdom from God on how to overcome challenges, temptations and achieve his God given goals without difficulty or displeasing God”.

The Prelate also called on President Muhammad Buhari to prevail on his security chiefs to sit up in their duties of securing life and property of the citizenry.

“The insecurity situation in the country is alarming, ranging from killer herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits resulting in kidnapping, extortion and bloodletting. The president should task his service chiefs or sack them” Bishop Owen said.