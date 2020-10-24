Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

There was tension in Anambra State yesterday afternoon, as persons under the banner of #EndSARS protesters stormed police divisions in Orsumenyi, Amichi and Ukpor; all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, setting the stations on fire and killing the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Orsumenyi Division, Mr. Akpan, and the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, of the same station, whose name could not be ascertained as at press time.

Saturday Sun gathered that the protesters defied Governor Willie Obiano’s curfew order to perpetrate the act. President General of Orsumenyi Development Union, Mr Victor Ojiego, confirmed the sad development to our reporter.

He said: “We were able to defend our community on Thursday, October 22, when we heard that the protesters intended to attack our police station. We never wanted to have such experience in our community, because, the community will still raise money to build it, if it is burnt, not government.

“They took us unawares when they came today (Friday) and attacked the police station; setting all the structures on fire, and killing the DPO, one Mr. Akpan; as well as the DCO of the police station. Chief security officer of my community told me that the protesters killed the police officers, and that he took their bodies to the hospital in vigilante vehicle.”

President General of Amichi Development Union, Chief Daniel Agumba, also confirmed to our reporter that the police station in the community was also burnt by the protesters. He said, however, that no life was lost in the process.

Also contacted, President General of Ukpor Improvement Union, Mr. Emmanuel Nwachukwu, told Saturday Sun that police station in the community was also attacked. It was gathered that exhibits in the police station, including motorcycles, vehicles and other valuables were stolen in the precess; yet, the President General said he was not around when the incident took place, and as such could not ascertain whether anything was stolen from the station or not.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Anambra, SP Haruna Mohammed, failed to pick calls put across to him for confirmation of the incidents.