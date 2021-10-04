From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, yesterday, accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of torching his country home in Nnewi, Anambra state.

In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the special adviser on drainage and water resources to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, claimed members of the separatist group invaded his house, but that no life was lost in the incident.

He said the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in his house captured the activities of the invaders.

Igbokwe wrote: “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they (razed) down my house, (given) the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

He also shared a video from the aftermath of the attack, with an accompanying caption that reads: “Here it is. My home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.”

There was also reports of attack on the offices of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) which were set ablaze by suspected gunmen.

Residents confirmed that DSS facility in the industrial city was attacked by the gunmen who reportedly drove from Owerri Road in four Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they released gunshots which made passersby to scamper for safety.

They later drove through Nkwo Triangle Roundabout and moved towards Nnobi Road.A passersby who was reportedly hit by a stray bullet was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Military armoured vehicle, according to the witnesses later surfaced and drove round town passing through Emecourt Road. But there was no exchange of fire as the military and the gunmen did not meet as at the time of filing this report.

However, spokesman of the state Police Command, Toochukwu Ikenga, said it was only one location in Nnewi, that was attacked, contrary to reports on social media and in some blogs.

He told Daily Sun that the attack in a location in Nnewi was a case of arson. He, however, declined to mention the name of the place attacked and the mastermind.

“The details I have before me now is a case of arson in Nnewi, at about 2pm today. Police operatives are currently there with the military. The situation is being monitored. I have not gotten any other information other than this. The place has been cordoned off.”

Asked the name of the place that was attacked, he said: “I have not gotten any detail in that regard. The only thing I know is that there is a reported case of a fire incident in Nnewi.”

Told that the police could not have cordoned off a non-existent place without a name, he repeated: “I have not gotten any details of the place that was cordoned off. I am just confirming to you that there was an incident in Nnewi. Further details will be communicated.”

