Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Building Material market, Ogidi, Anambra State is on fire at the moment. Fire fighting officials are battling to put out the fire and possibly stop it from spreading to other areas around the market.

Daily Sun gathered that the fire started at about 4am allegedly from a parked vehicle in the market.

The state fire chief Mr. Martin Aghili who immediately mobilised firemen to market said that the fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market.

He said that the content or the goods loaded in the packed lorry was not yet known.

“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene.

“We are still at the fire scene although the fire is under control. No life was lost during the incident,” he said.

