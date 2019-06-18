Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A business mogul and Chairman, Board of Directors, GU Okeke and Sons limited, Chief Godwin Okeke, has urged youths to embrace agriculture as an alternative to unemployment.

Okeke, who is also the chairman, Board of Directors, Varaman Industries Ltd, made this call when some youths visited him in his home.

He said agriculture is a lucrative business that should not be left in the hands of the old and illiterate people.

He noted that the beautiful thing about going into agriculture is that it can be combined with some other endeavours.

“I was the major supplier of eggs to the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, in 1971, not minding the fact that I already had a flourishing transportation company,” he said.

The transportation guru, however urged government, at all levels, to make social amenities available in rural areas so that youthful and energetic individuals can stay back, instead of the mad rush to urban centres, where “many of them eventually become carried away” and may not be useful to the society.