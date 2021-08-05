From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An Anambra State businessman-philanthropist Chief Emmanuel Chinonso Ezeoba is set to launch a foundation for uplifting the underprivileged and needy.

The Emmanuel Chinonso Ezeoba Foundation is expected to empower indigent pupils and students through its educational scholarship programmes where scholarships would be awarded to select recipients.

Chief Emmanuel Chinonso Ezeoba stated that the establishment of the foundation was in line with the aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He re-echoed the position of the United Nations position that ‘eradicating poverty solace task of charity, it’s an act of justice and the key to unlocking an enormous human potential. Still, nearly half of the world’s population lives in poverty, and lack of food and clean water is killing thousands every single day of the year.

‘Together, we can feed the hungry, wipe out disease and give everyone in the world a chance to prosper and live a productive and rich life.’

Chief Ezeoba assured the people of Anambra State that the foundation was poised to give hope to the needy by ensuring that the special and talented individuals who lack the financial capacity to live up to their dream do not dash the hope of becoming who they want to be in life.

He assured of his readiness to partner with state and federal government towards the actualisation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

