National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has told politicians especially those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to take their campaigns to the grassroots and woo the electorate instead of thinking that the party could just make Anambra an APC state by force.

Some members of the APC in the state have been reported in the media as boasting that their party controls the federal government, and as such, winning the November 6 governorship election in the state would be a walkover.

But, Nwosu advised them to talk to voters instead of expecting certain wonders to happen as Anambra cannot be made an APC state by force.

The ADC National Chairman spoke at a press conference convened by the Allied Political Parties for Good Governance and Building Nigeria Legacy which he presided over.

The parties, at the briefing, disclosed their position on the feud between the Kogi State Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Recently the leaders of APC have been bullying all opposition party leaders to defect to APC or face the EFCC. Many in PDP and APGA have succumbed. We hear that a lot more will be blackmailed to follow suit.

“But, this ‘APC by force syndrome’ cannot stand in Anambra State, and all the shenanigans will come to nothing. The people of Anambra will resist all the APC or EFCC bullies,” Nwosu said.

