The Eze Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaye, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tundigbo gba gburugburu), has described the Anambra Cargo Airport, Umuleri, Anambra State being constructed by Anambra State government in conjunction with private investors as a move that will open up the South East economically.

In a statement recently, Ezekwobi said, with millions of Ndigbo in the Diaspora doing business outside the region, the project would ease the task of moving goods to and from the region and other parts of the world. He added that the project, from inception to completion, would create jobs for thousands of youths

On the Onne Port, in Rivers State, which recently received one of the largest sea vessels from Singapore, the royal father said it was a sign of good things to come for the South East region. He said, with life gradually returning to Onne Port and other ports in the South South, Lagos port would be decongested and movement of goods from Lagos to the South East would be reduced to the barest minimum.

Commending the Federal Government, Ezekwobi urged the director-general of the National Inland Waterways Authority, George Muoghalu, to ensure the dredging of the River Niger from the creeks to Onisha Port to ease transportation of goods from the Onne to the hinterland.