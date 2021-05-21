From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Anambra state Mr. Kenneth Onyeka has said that the construction of Cargo and Passenger Airport by governor Willie Obiano will boost trade, commerce and increase internally generated revenue for the state.

Onyeka while speaking with the Daily Sun said that the project will help the traders more than any other person in the state because according to him, traders uses airport more often in their business trips and bringing their goods.

He commended governor Obiano for his large heart to embark on such gigantic project to better the lives of the citizenry, stressing that it will boost the economy of the state.

“The airport is constructed for the traders and we are happy about it. It will reduce stress of going to other airports for our business trips. Before now, we go to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt or Enugu to board aircraft for our business trip to Asia, Europe or Middle East. But with the new airport we will shall be traveling from home to any country and within the country.

“I have visited the new airport three times and I appreciate the facilities there and double runway. We are happy and entire Anambrans are happy because the governor broke the jinx of over 30 years his successors could not done. The airport has been in pipeline since old Anambra state administration but could not be achieved but the hard working governor broke the jinx with in one year to God be the glory.

“If you check the statistics of the highest people that travels across the world and within Nigeria, it is Anambra people particularly the traders. It is double blessing for us, traders because we shall be traveling to any country from here and our cargo and goods will be coming direct to Anambra instead of going to Lagos or Port Harcourt to clear our goods.

“Our promise to the governor is that we shall not disappoint him in any way, we shall be loyal and any direction he want us to follow in terms of this coming election we shall go to that direction. This is because he done a good job we are seeing not a promise. We are going to support Obiano to ensure that the state is moving forward.

My advise to the people of the state and traders in particular is that since the governor is providing dividends of democracy and infrastructural development, we should support his candidate in forthcoming governorship election to ensure continuity and completion of various project he has started” he stated.