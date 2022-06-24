Senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, has received assurances of her constituents on support for her re-election bid.

In preparation for the 2023 elections, Ekwunife and her counterpart, Stella Odu’a, had, last month emerged the flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central and Anambra North senatorial districts in the state respectively.

Ekwunife received her constituents’ commitment on Tuesday at Odume, Obosi in Idemili North council where she and her team visited to inspect an ongoing project.

Wth chants of “No Vacancy in Anambra Central Senatorial District,” the constituents that converged on the project premises assured Ekwunife of their votes in the senatorial election based on her sterling performance at the Senate with the facilitation of various key infrastructural and empowerment projects to the zone.

The ongoing infrastructure project is the construction of a three-storey building at Amazing Grace Secondary School, Odume, which forms part of other various projects attracted by Ekwunife.

Conveying her gratitude on behalf of the school’s management staff and students, the Principal, Akidi Christiana, lauded the Abia Central legislator for her efforts in providing for the needs of her constituents.

Akidi, who dscribed Ekwunife as a ‘grassroots-friendly’ parliamentarian, said her interventions were selfless most especially in the transformation of the education sector.

“It has not been easy for the school because of classroom/accommodation challenges. We have enough students but lacks accommodations. However, we are grateful for the timely intervention of our hardworking senator, for it will ease our burden,” Akidi said.

Similarly, Faith Ezenduka, who is also a teacher in the school, described Ekwunife as a lawmaker with a golden heart, saying she has been consistent in delivering dividends of democracy to the zone.

The Senior Perfect, Chiamaka Chukwuka, who spoke on behalf of the students, thanked Ekwunife for her intervention, saying the senator is a pacesetter who has never lost touch with her people. Chiamaka also reiterated that the project would add value to the development of the school.

Shortly after, Ekwunife and her team advanced to Nkpor town in Idemili where she went to inspect another ongoing project. The unscheduled visit was received with a rousing welcome by residents who also gathered to host Ekwunife.

At Nkpor, the chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology charged the contractors on quality and to ensure speedy completion of the project.