From Kenneth Udeh

Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP – Anambra Central) has received the assurances of her constituents to support her re-election bid to represent the zone at the National Assembly come 2023.

In preparation for the 2023 elections, Uche Ekwunife and her counterpart Stella Odua had last month emerged as the flag bearers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central and Anambra North Senatorial Districts in the state, respectively.

Ekwunife received her constituents’ commitment on Tuesday at Odume, Obosi in Idemili North LGA of the state where she and her team visited to inspect an ongoing project.

Renting the air with chants of “No Vacancy In Anambra Central Senatorial District”, the jubilant community who converged at the project premises assured Ekwunife of their votes in the 2023 Senatorial elections which they alluded to her sterling performance at the Senate with the facilitation of various key infrastructural and empowerment projects to the zone.

The ongoing infrastructure project is the construction of a 3-storey building at Amazing Grace Secondary School, Odume, which forms part of other various projects attracted by Uche Ekwunife.

Conveying her gratitude on behalf of the school’s management staff and students, the school’s Principal, Mrs Akidi Christiana, lauded the Abia Central legislator for her efforts in providing for the needs of her constituents.

Describing Ekwunife as a “grassroots-friendly” parliamentarian, Mrs Akidi added that Ekwunife’s interventions were selfless most especially in the transformation of the education sector.

“It has not been easy for the school because of classroom/accommodation challenges. We have enough students but lack accommodations. However, we are grateful for the timely intervention of our hardworking senator, for it will ease our burden,” Akidi stated.

Similarly, Mrs Faith Ezenduka, who is also a teacher in the school described Ekwunife as a lawmaker with a golden heart, saying that she has been consistent in delivering dividends of democracy to the zone.

The Senior Perfect, Miss Chiamaka Chukwuka, who spoke on behalf of the student body, thanked Ekwunife for her intervention saying that the Senator is a pacesetter who has never lost touch with her people. Chiamaka also reiterated that the project would add value to the development of the school.

Shortly after, Ekwunife and her team advanced to Nkpor Town in Idemili where she went to inspect another ongoing project. The unscheduled visit was received with a rousing welcome by residents who also gathered to host Ekwunife.

At Nkpor the chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology charged the contractors with quality and to ensuring speedy completion of the project.

A trader who gave her name as Miss Nkechi Okeke said that Ekwunife is the collective project of Ndi Anambra Central, adding that one good turn deserves another. She described Ekwunife as a lawmaker who has no comparison.

Others who spoke assured the Chairman Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation that her mandate would be renewed come 2023 to enable her to consolidate on her extraordinary performance.

Ekwunife was represented by her project team led by the Anambra state former Commissioner of Women Affairs, Lady Henrietta Agbata and Anambra Central Senatorial District Project Manager, Hon Ifeyinwa Chinwuko.