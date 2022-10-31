From Kenneth Udeh

Amidst over a thousand jubilant constituents, Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central at the 9th Senate, inaugurated her campaign team ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Ekwunife Chieftain and Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, while outlining her achievements, harped on issue based campaigns urging her supporters to use her achievements in their various communities to advocate for votes.

Expressing her confidence of winning re-election, Ekwunife stated that her return to the Senate will enable her consolidate gains in the entire seven local governments areas of the Senatorial District.

The event held on Sunday at the Ekwunife event centre, Awka was witnessed by a mamamoth crowd of party officials and elated supporters whom also witnessed

the official commissioning of members and executives of campaign council.

Addressing the gathering, Ekwunife noted that a versatile, dynamic, experienced and grounded candidate is required to further the cause of the people of the Senatorial District and attract visible development to the constituency. She said that her return to the National Assembly will afford the senatorial district another quadrennial round of effective and people centered representation.

Ekwunife who won the prestigious Sun Humanitarian Service Award 2021, said that her drive in politics had been to use the platform to better the lives of the people.

She spoke on her accomplishments; “In the past three years, I can boldly say that we delivered a representation with a human face. “Our numerous 3-bedroom bungalow projects for the less-privileged, delivery of access roads in several communities, scores of youth and women empowerment programmes, unparalleled intervention in education and health, employment facilitation for the youths, facilitation of grants for businesses, among other glittering records of performance speak to how important it is for Ndi Anambra Central to return us to office”

Further convincing her constituents, Ekwunife pledged to triplicate her achievements if re-elected. “I am used to breaking my own record. The record we set since we were elected in 2019 can only be broken by us”, she said.

Several speakers took turns to eulogise the Senator. A member of the party’s BOT and Nigeria’s former minister of women affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anenih described Senator Ekwunife as a star performer whose re-election should not be debated. She said that Ekwunife’s performance has made Anambra Central the strongest base of the PDP in the state.

The immediate-past State Chairman of the party, Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu while declaring that the Senate seat of Anambra central is not vacant, stated that the PDP remains the party to beat in the upcoming election. He extolled Ekwunife for her unmatched performance in the last three years.

The campaign council is chaired by Ichie Edwin Ubboh, a former President General of Agulu community, with Dr A. Anagu as Director General among several other members, including chairman and members of 25 standing committees listed in the council.

Also present were a former member of house of representatives, Hon Charles Odedo, former APGA BOT member, Hon Mrs. Uju Okeke, PDP Candidate Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Emeka Igwe, PDP Candidate Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Hon Dr Emeka Eze, former state chairman of the party, Chief Benji Udeozo, former majority leader of the state house of assembly, Hon Dimobi Joseph, former member of the state house of assembly, Hon Chuba Oranusi, former commissioner for commerce and industry, High Chief Barr. Ken Arinze, former commissioner for lands, Hon K. G Enenmuo.

Others include, Retired Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of petroleum, Chief Goddy Onwughalu, former Chairman of ASUBEB, Assoc. Prof Rose Nwankwo, former Managing Director Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chief Victor Okpoko, prominent Njikoka LGA Political stakeholder, Chief Ben Okoye (Uchumuluaku), Chairman and executives of the party across the seven local governments in the Senatorial District, including women leaders, youth leaders and members of several support groups.