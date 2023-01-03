From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Following what they described as her “sterling performances ” at the 9th Senate, more communities have continued to pledge their solidarity towards the re-election of the Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

On new year’s day, the Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology was bestowed with a “Community service Award” by the electorates of Ngene community ,Amawbia in Awka South LGA. Ekwunife received the Award when she attended the hamlet’s “Ezeriam Festival” organised yearly to honour men and women who have distinguished themselves by contributing to societal development.

Leader of the community,Dr. Emeka Obi speaking during the award presentation extolled Ekwunife , according to him she had performed beyond their expectations.

Emeka declared the village’s resolve to vote massively for her return back to the Senate in 2023; ” Our Senator known as Madam project has written her name in the Guinness book of records through her impactful representation and visible projects. Every voter in our village has unanimously agreed to cast our votes for only Ekwunife in the forthcoming Senatorial elections.

It was no different at Ogweni-Ocha community in Adazi-Enu , Anaocha LGA where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate, Ekwunife received the unanimous backing of their electorates for her re-election bid.

President of the Ogweni-Ocha community, Mr. Oliver Nwadinobi announced the endorsement of Ekwunife citing their decision on the ongoing construction of the Ogweni-Ocha Road which had suffered neglect not until it was constructed by Ekwunife.

Ekwunife’s endorsements further swelled as electorates of Umuowelle Village in Agulu Anaocha LGA also declared their support for the lawmaker over what they also described as “tangible achievements” of the Senator , specifically mentioning the ongoing construction of the ongoing Umuowelle Village road.

The endorsement was given to Ekwunife on Sunday during the general meeting of Umuowelle Village held at Umuowelle Primary School, Agulu, Anaocha LGA in which had the presence of the lawmaker.

Speaking at the Meeting, Chairman of Umuowelle, Hon. Ozoemena Owoh who conveyed the Community’s endorsement to Ekwunife commended her giant strides in the village, pointing out the ongoing construction of Umuowelle Village road attracted by Ekwunife as one of her many achievements in Agulu.

” We appreciate the Senator for remembering Umuowelle Village in her developmental agenda. We have previously written different appeal letters to different administrations over the state of Umuowelle Village road not until Ekwunife to our rescue. Therefore we have declared our resolve to vote for the Senator in the February elections.

Former Chairman of the Village, Sir Luke Uzokwe expressed happiness over the Ekwunife’s efforts at facilitating jobs for the youths He noted that Ekwunife has given the youths of Agulu pensionable jobs and declared that Ekwunife is their sole candidate, urging the Senator not to worry about the votes in Umuowelle Village.

Responding at the respective engagements, Ekwunife expressed her gratitude to the various communities for embracing her candidacy; she further appealed to them to undertake her re-election bid as their personal task.

The Senator explained that aside from the Road Projects she has equally executed other projects for the benefit of the people noting that the road projects wasn’t a constituency project, but was facilitated through her efforts in lobbying the executive arm of government.

“National Assembly is about ranking and only ranking members have the capacity to attract dividends of Democracy to the people. I am a ranking Senator and if you reelect me, If reelected I will continue attracting projects to the people but if you elect any of my opponents, they cannot do much,” Ekwunife stated.

The Lawmaker further revealed that she has facilitated 19 employments for Agulu indigenes, built and furnished 2 bungalows for the community.

The Lawmaker stated that she has a bill to establish the Federal University of Science, Technology and Innovation in Agulu and appealing to the community to reward her good services to the people with their votes.

“When I return to the Senate l will be in a better position to attract more dividends of democracy, especially constructing a mini-bridge in Agulu lake to open up the lake as a tourist center which will attract more development in the Community”, she said.