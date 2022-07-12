From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Constituents of Awka in Anambra Central Senatorial district have renewed their pledge to re-elect Senator Uche Ekwunife as a result of the ongoing Onukwube/Kabe College road construction project which the Senator expedited to their community.

Ekwunife had on Sunday embarked on a road inspection tour alongside her team , flanked by hundreds of community residents who accompanied her in the exercise. The Onukwube/Kabe College road project, situated at Amawbia, Awka South Local government area is an attestation of the dividends of the mandate given to her in 2019, the Senator said.

Speaking in separate interviews with newsmen , the elated residents made up of community stakeholders conveyed their gratitude to Ekwunife for facilitating the construction of the road which had been in deplorable condition, while vowing to re-elect her for another term at the Senate. According to them previous past governments and lawmakers had ignored their pleas for the road to the constructed despite its strategic importance of linking both Amawbia and Nise communities.

The residents asserted that Ekwunife’s return to the National Assembly in 2023 will guarantee the completion of other key infrastructural development initiatives which she had attracted to their Senatorial zone.

Ekwunife who is seeking a re-election to the Senate under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appreciated the support and solidarity of the community indigenes, which she identified as being her motivation.

Commenting on the progress of the project, Ekwunife said when completed the road will link Amawbia through Nise, she pledged to ensure that the project is given due attention and completed within the stipulated time frame.

Ekwunife also disclosed that as at the time the contract was awarded the construction of a bridge was not included in the bill of quantity, she however said that she had expedited the provision of an additional sum of eighty million naira into the budget to accommodate the cost of the bridge’s construction.

Ekwunife added that though it may cost more she’ll exert more effort to ensure that bridge is constructed and the payment of the contractors handling the project, because in the absence of a bridge it will be impossible to build the road.

Making her remarks; “this year I have also provided for about 80 million to add to what the contractor is, even though it will cost much more because the bridge was never included in the bill of quantity abinitio, but without doing this bridge then there is no Road here.

“So when the contractor came on site and saw the need for this road to be included, they embarked on the journey of ensuring the changing of the bill of quantity to accommodate this bridge and I can assure this Community that this road will be completed as soon as possible, and I’m also following up to ensure that the contractor is paid.

President General of the community, Engr. Godwin Aronu thanked Ekwunife for the project, while rallying community residents to ensure her reelection. Aronu concluded that she had performed to deserve the full support of the community in 2023.

The former President General, Engr. Chris Nwoye revealed that past governments and representatives promised but failed to construct the road. He assured that the constituents will ensure they return Ekwunife to the red chamber to consolidate on the good works she has commenced.

In their separate interviews, Mrs. Jesse Nwokoye and Agnes Obieze expressed that Ekwunife has proven that leadership can’t be judged based on gender, the duo recounted how the lawmaker has been facilitating empowerment training and programmes for youths and women in the Senatorial District.

Another prominent stakeholder, Chief Ikem Odumodu stated that Ekwunife’s tenure at the Senate heralded the impact of the National Assembly in the Amawbia community.

Meanwhile, the first phase of another road at Agu Amawbia has also been completed by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Amawbia is one of the many communities in Anambra Central Senatorial district that have benefited from Senator Uche Ekwunife’s developmental projects.