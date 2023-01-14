By Kenneth Udeh

Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Central elections, Senator Uche Ekwunife, on Tuesday, commenced the tour of 109 wards of the 59 communities within the district. Taking off from her campaign headquarters situated at the Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre, Awka, with a campaign team made of top party stakeholders and supporters, Ekwunife was accorded a massive reception at all the wards she visited.

So far, she has visited Awka Etiti i,ii; Nnokwa; Alor i,ii; Akwukwu ; Oba i,ii; Ojoto; Nnobi i, ii,iii; Nkpor i,ii,iii, Umuoji; Uke; Ideani; Oraukwu; Abatete; Eziowelle; Abacha, and Ogidi i, ii.

At each ward Ekwunife, the Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology gave account of her three year legislative stewardship, which consisted of projects and empowerments, which she had executed in each community, including her legislative actions in terms of Bills and Motions.

Ekwunife’s first port call was at the palace of the traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti, Igwe Michael Ezeudenna, followed by public engagement at the Iru-owelle Square in Awka-Etiti, where the federal lawmaker met people from the two political wards and nine villages in Awka-Etiti.

President General of Awka-Etiti, Chief Izundu Ifeanyi appreciated Ekwunife for choosing the community as the starting point of her campaign and disclosed the willingness of Awka-Etiti electorates to back Ekwunife’s re-election bid.

At Alor, Idemili South LGA, Ekwunife and her team were greeted to a carnival-like reception from elated residents. Former President General of Alor, Hon. Okey Elosiuba, who presided over the gathering, alluded to the heroic reception to Ekwunife’s impact in their community since her election in 2019, noting that, unlike other underperforming lawmakers, Ekwunife had attracted dividends of democracy to their community. Other notable personalities, who received the PDP candidate at the different wards, included President General of Akwukwu in Idemili South LGA, Chief Uchenna Anayo; Regent of Oba, Idemili South, Chief Sir Nuel Ezenwa; Former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Anyanaeto; Traditional ruler of Ojoto, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu; Traditional Prime Minister (Onowu) of Ojoto, Chief Patrick Onwuanyali; Ojoto women forum led by, Mrs. Abigail Nwafor; and traditional ruler of Ojoto, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu.

On Thursday Ekwunife’s campaign received a further boost as she was joined by the member representing Idemili North and South federal constituency, Rt. Hon Obinna Chidoka. In continuation of her campaign, Ekwunife, on Friday, arrived at Umuoji where she campaigned among scores of enthusiastic residents, led by Regent of Umuoji, Chief Chris Nnaedo when she paid a courtesy call to his palace.