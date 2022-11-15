From Kenneth Udeh

Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central) has reinforced her drive to develop the infrastructure of Anambra central after the recent flag-off for the construction of St Dominic Ogweneocha road which connects Adazi Enu community in Anaocha LGA and Oraeri community in Aguata LGA.

Ekwunife who doubles as the Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology disclosed that the road project forms part of her strategic and economic legislative plans to open up communities situated in the hinterlands to drive the economic activities of the Senatorial District.

Not relenting in her efforts to drive the zone’s infrastructure growth Ekwunife who’s vying for re-election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had on Saturday inaugurated the construction of a Model Basic Science and Technology Laboratory in Awka-Etiti community.

This also comes after a series of other construction activities in the Senatorial District heralded by Ekwunife under her tenure at the 9th Senate such as the ongoing Onukwube/Kabe College road construction project; ongoing construction of an ultra-modern Solar Cosmic Laboratory in Nnamdi Azikiwe University community Awka; construction and equipment of Ultra-modern Neni healthcare centre worth N50 Million; construction and equipment of classroom blocks to mention a few.

Speaking during the road flag-off, President General of Adazi Enu Community, Sir Levi Okpaleke extolled Ekwunife for her commitment to infrastructural development, stating that the community have resolved to support her re-election back to the Senate in 2023.

Levi disclosed that Ekwunife’s re-election would bring about consolidation on the infrastructural strides witnessed in their Senatorial District, he expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of quality drainage which included the road stressing that it indicated that the road will be of great quality when completed.

Also, the Chairman of the Ogweneocha community, Chief Oliver Nwadinuobi thanked the Senator for her legislative intervention on the Ogweneocha Adazi Enu/Oraeri Road.

“I was filled with joy this morning when I saw our super-performing senator’s delegation on the road, she is doing extremely well and is one of the best lawmakers in the country and we cannot afford to miss her voice in the National Assembly,” the elected Chairman noted.

Similarly at Idemili Ekwunife on Saturday inaugurated the construction of Model Basic Science and Technology Laboratory in Girls Secondary School, Awka-Etiti in Idemili South LGA, Anambra State.

The facility, according to the PDP Senator is one of the numerous newly facilitated projects, that will, upon its completion, be a state-of-the-art laboratory and create an effective learning environment for students with a special interest in science to meet 21st-century scientific knowledge.

Speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Engr. Michael Ezeudenna extolled Ekwunife for choosing to site the gigantic infrastructure in his community, adding that he has been abreast that the facility will be one of the biggest in the entire South East when completed.

Igwe Ezeudenna who was represented by the secretary of Igwe-In-Council conveyed the appreciation of the community to the federal lawmaker and assured of their non-stop support and prayers for her political ambitions.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Okoli Nwamaka, expressed delight for the edifice and counted the school lucky to be a beneficiary of Ekwunife’s magnanimity. She recalled that the federal lawmaker had built a block of four classrooms for an effective learning environment in the school and looked forward to the day of its commissioning.

“I am so excited to have this edifice being built in my school, I appreciate Ekwunife for her superlative representation and pray earnestly for the completion of the project and look forward to the day of commissioning of the completed classroom block,” she noted.

On his part, the PTA Chairman, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Okpaleke, said that nothing as monumental as the flag-off project has been witnessed in the community through the government, adding that Ekwunife has outperformed her predecessors in terms of being a strong voice on the floor of the senate and attraction of projects to constituents. He noted that the laboratory will be a pilgrimage for complex scientific research upon completion.

Commenting on the 2023 general elections, he stated that the community remains grateful and will react via the ballots to reward her excellent representation.

Meanwhile, Ekwunife was represented by a delegation of her project team led by Mrs Ify Chinwuko.