Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, has opened three new magistrates courts in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Justice Onwuamaegbu while commissioning court blocks said that the need to have them became necessary in view of the large number of cases at the entire Ogbaru Magisterial District.

According to her, out of 1,172 cases in the magistrate courts, 666 cases were from Okpoko community, advised litigants and residents of Okpoko to maintain decorum whenever they were in court.

“You should conduct yourselves within the ambits of the law. With the calibre of judges and magistrates we have in Anambra State, you will get justice” the Chief Judge stated.

On the plea for a high court to also be given to Okpoko community, the Chief Judge stated that the plea would be looked into, adding that cases at the high court in Ogbaru presently were about 400 which was less than what is expect for a high court to be granted.

The President-General of Okpoko community, Hon. Edwin Emesinwa, in his remarks, commended Governor Willie Obiano and the Chief Judge for finding it worthy to commission magistrate courts in Okpoko.

He recalled that they spent time and money transporting themselves to Atani to get justice adding that, “now the court has come to our door step.

“Due to the population of the community and how far the judicial court is from Okpoko, some of the people’s rights are denied. Therefore, the existence of these noble courts here today will help in bringing justice to the door step of the common man,” Emesinwa stated.

The royal father of the area, Chief B S C Muofunanya, commended the Chief Judge, the President-General of the community, Hon. Emesinwa and Okpoko residents for making their dream come true.

Those who graced the occasion were Okpoko lawyers forum led by their Chairman, Barrister P. O. T. Okejah and Secretary, Nduka Nwamba, Chief Zelibe Ezeanuna and Deputy Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, Hon. Osigwe Chimezie, who expressed satisfaction with the commissioning of the courts.