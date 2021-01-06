From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Hon Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Rev Uche Ukadike Ibeabuchi, has called on qualified indigenes of Anambra State to take advantage of hundreds of thousands of jobs created by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari to get themselves meaningfully engaged.

He also called on them to always apply for federal government jobs whenever they are advertised.

Ibeabuchi, who represents Anambra State at the Commission, made the appeal while interacting with journalists at his country home, Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

He expressed worry that applicants from other states of the federation filled various vacancies, while Anambra citizens are loathe to filling their slots.

According to him, one could not be employed without applying for the job when it was advertised. He noted that Anambra citizens hardly applied for federal jobs when vacancies were advertised, saying that this was affecting them in no small measure.

‘President Mohammadu Buhari, in his bid to meaningfully engage youths of the country and reduce unemployment, has graciously provided hundreds of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled. Our people should make good use of this opportunity.

‘Many complain about their age being a hindrance for them applying for federal jobs, but I have continued to tell them that age cannot be a hindrance.

‘Age is only considered when it comes to uniform jobs like army, police, civil defence, customs, immigration and others; but people of whatever age can apply when it comes conventional civil service jobs,’ he emphasised.

‘I am out to tackle the issues as President Buhari’s administration has vowed to engage youths and reduce unemployment in Nigeria,’ he said