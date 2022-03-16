From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

As Charles Soludo takes over from Willie Obiano as the new governor of Anambra State, the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has appealed to the incoming governor to rescue the state from a despicable state of lawlessness, anarchy and man’s inhumanity against man prevalent in the state.

The group said that these were caused due to an unbridled quest for materialism and wealth by ubiquitous revenue agents, their sponsors, collaborators and beneficiaries of illegal revenue extorted and exploited from citizens and visitors on daily basis.

The Chairman of Anambra State Branch of CLO, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement urged Prof Soludo constitute an all-inclusive government regardless of political affiliations, rekindle people’s confidence in government by eradicating illegal revenue agents, touting, emblem boys and task forces.

“His vision to transform Anambra State as Taiwan -Dubai in Africa will be a mirage if activities of illegal revenue agents and their sponsors are not halted immediately. It is an incredible but existential reality that the outgoing government directive for contractors building illegal shops at the only park at Onitsha Main Market to demolish the shops is observed in breach as works continue unabated.

“Soludo should discard with great disdain services of sycophants, praise singers, hangers-on and every government in power. Worthy of note is for him to reduce the drastically outrageous cost of governance, commence evacuation of waste bins in all nooks and crannies of the state and immediate dismantle and prosecution those extorting monies from petty traders, hawkers, trucks and barrow pushers on daily basis in breach of a directive from government that abolished such inhumane and barbaric exploitations and extortions.

Ezekwueme further charged Soludo to conduct local government elections within six months of his swearing-in.

“It is of prime importance for him to also democratise Towns Union and Markets leadership. Security and roads should be given priority attention they deserved.

“CLO extol the incoming governor for opting for low keyed inauguration in other to save money for the development of the state. Such prudent management of public funds for public goods should be emulated by the political class.

“We equally solicit for radical prayers, support, solidarity and goodwill for the unprecedented success and accomplishments of lofty visions of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for the State” Ezekwueme stated.