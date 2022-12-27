From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State-owned Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe (NOCEN), recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as an institution and restated that teachers were important in national development.

The college was established in 1976 as Teacher Training College (TTC) for the purpose of producing Grade 2 teachers to man primary schools at the time, under the UPE scheme, but it later metamorphosed into National Certificate of Education (NCE) on February 21, 1981.

Speaking at the ceremony, the provost of the college, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, said the institution has grown as an Iroko tree to become what it is today and has recorded outstanding achievements and developments.

She said the college had produced competent citizens and had been socially responsible to its hosts at the town, local government and state levels, generated and contributed revenue to Anambra State and created jobs for both Nigerians and expatriates.

The provost also stated that the college, within four decades, has recorded and endured challenges and setbacks and has known inevitable shortcomings, since no human society or organization is perfect.

Osegbo, however, commended the founding fathers, especially the then governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, whose government established the college in 1981, saying he was visionary, considering the location, standard and quality of facilities put in place, with human and material resources.

“Through these 40 years, our college has also undergone massive challenges like inflation, global economic meltdown, adverse government policies, Covid-19 pandemic, and reduction in NCE enrollment and participation. There have been so many paths that were slightly difficult for us but we have shown strength and efficiency in tackling them than ever before, our staff both past and present have helped a lot in dealing with those odds.

“Our college is truly blessed to have such a fantastic team of dedicated and loyal employees. I won’t say that the road ahead will be challenging, as unpredictability will continue to rule, but I will continue to continue to motivate us all to strengthen our capabilities to understand our path in a better way and together we can make NOCEN dream come true” she stated.

In his remark, the founding Provost of the college, Prof. Felix Ndu, who was represented by Dr. Chinwe Chijindu commended the management and staff of the college for the feat recorded over the years.

“It is my pleasure to announce that my family has decided to institute a number of awards in memory of my late wife, Professor Alice Nwobiara Ndu, who taught for many years with wattage then college of education, Nsugbe. To this end, my family in conjunction with a family-controlled charitable trust, The Ark Rural & Education Trust, for the best graduating female NCE student in the college. The prize will be an annual sum of N100, 000 and will deposit the sum of N1 million to the college for the first ten years prize,” Ndu stated.

The occasion was graced by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Ude, who represented Prof Oyibo Alor, Director of Tertiary Education in the state ministry of education. The anniversary lecture titled ‘NOCEN the great Iroko of Knowledge’ was presented by Dr. M. O. Ofoefuna , the occasion was chaired by Chief Ofokansi Ohadiume, an alumni of the college while the Orizu family was represented by Africa Nwafor Orizu son of the late first Nigerian Senate President who the college was named after and he pledged to sponsor an endowment for the best graduating student in History.

The ceremony featured cultural dances displayed by students from different departments of the college and the cutting of the anniversary cake by the management of the college and guests.