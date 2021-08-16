By Romanus Okoye

The Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development, Anambra State, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali was on Sunday shot at Awkuzu junction, Anambra State by men alleged to be Navy officers.

Daily Sun learnt that Enemali was stopped at their checkpoint by one of the officers, who later allowed him to move on, but as he drove off; his vehicle was shot at by another officer.

It could not be confirmed if Enemali sustained gunshot wounds but the bullet pierced the vehicle’s back windscreen and exited from the front. Enemali who hails from Anambra West Local Government Area of the State, is the founder of Expression 1 Awka.

Reacting to the news, Professor of Governance and Comparative Politics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Jaja Nwanegbo said: “The young man was just saved by God because the shot was actually meant to kill him.

“The bullet entered through the back, perforated the front passenger seat and went out through the windscreen; time to stop that madness.”

JP Udoba, an indigene of Anambra West LGA, said, “Thank God for saving his life in this clear assassination attempt. Is this really from the Nigeria Navy?”

When contacted, Enemali told Daily Sun, “I will speak at the appropriate time.” Also Personal Assistant to Enemali, in the media, Sebastian Okoye, said he was not authorized to speak on the matter yet, but confirmed that the Commissioner was shot.

At the time of going to press, there has not been an official reaction from the Anambra State Government. Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr Ikenganyia Tochukwu Anthony said: “I am receiving this as information from you. I don’t have any information on this, please.”

A Navy source, in a telephone call, told Daily Sun that the Commissioner told him about the incident. “He called me and I apologized to him.

Though, he said, he was approaching the checkpoint at high speed when they were flagging him to stop. It is wrong to approach a checkpoint on speed, especially when they were attacked by hoodlums last time.

The shot was not actually directed at him. It was a warning shot and I am not sure it touched his vehicles. I have, however, spoken to the officers to be extra careful next time.”