At first, the task of rallying members of the Oganiru Odinana Igbo, a social cultural organisation that champions the potency of Igbo traditional values, culture and arts, which otherwise may have gone extinct together, seemed a Herculean task. But with the amount of love and courage exhibited by the prime movers of the progress of the association, all is set for the coronation of Ezenwannyi Mmili Enweilo, Rita Ifeyinwa Nwafor, of Abba in Njkoka Local Government, Anambra State, as the second Ezenwannyi Odinana Igbo Nine (Queen of Igbo tradition and norms).

Secondly, Dr Gabriel Umeohabuike Ezeani, Eze Odinana Igbo Nine, celebrates his 80th birthday, the public presentation of his biography, Destiny Anchored on Faith, by Ogbuefi Akwudoleze Ray Ifeme. The twin events start with the coronation of Nwafor on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She succeeds the late Lolo Uchejigbo Akanite of Ezinifite also from Anambra State, and mother of music icon, Chief Oliver De Coque. The cerebration shifts to Amichi in Nnewi South LG on Monday, for the 80th birthday celebration of Ezeani and the book launch at his Obi Eze Odinana Igbo Ebenator Village, Amichi.

Founder of Oganiru Odinana Igbo and Ikenga Odinana Igbo Nine, Ogbuefi Ray Ifeme, said: “It is going to be a day to thank God and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ndigbo. We will be cerebrating a living antiquity at 80, love for our valued culture what could the well-wishers be expecting from a man who turns 80? A burst of super-human strength? Surely not!

“But yet another dawn of thanksgiving, gratitude, merriment and hilarious rendition to the Almighty God for the Eze Odinana Igbo, his family members as well as friends, associated and well wishers.

“The two occasions will feature displays of various dance troupes which give Ndi Igbo a virile character. Notable among them are the Ijele masquerade, Ajofia masquerade, Abiriba war dance, the Atilogu and many other masquerades well known in Igbo land. We are also going to have very many men and woman dance groups coming in the making Isan Ijele.

“Besides we are going to use occasion of Eze Odinana birthday to honour some traditional rulers, worthy sons and daughters of Igbo land. Among are Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Fred Unigwe, Chief Ebere Ezerioha Umunnanwezuoaku Amichi, Mrs Sally Manaefo and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Godwin Eloka Agbasimalo.

“The life and times of Umeohabuke Ezeani need to be eulogised now that he is alive so that he could see for himself that it will be difficult chronicle his footprints. He is an octogenarian living antiquity’s iconic records in divination of Igbo ancestral cultural artefacts.

“Nwafor is a known voice in keeping Igbo culture and custom sacred and alive. She came into the limelight as priestess of the river goddess as a student of Abba community Secondary School. She has been lending her name, time, energy and presence complimenting government’s effort on healthy living through trado-medicare, solving health related problems and curing different kinds of ailments.

“The Ezenwanyi Odinana Igbo title would indeed be fitting for an indefatigable culture ambassador, someone who all through her life has been spurred by the will to excel and to serve.

“Expectations are rising as many prepare for the December 30 event whose team is celebrating a living antiquity as so to see the electing performance of Ijere masquerade, the breath taking displays of the Atilogu dances and the awe-inspiring parade of colourful masquerades including Afofia Nnewi.

“Thousands of Igbo men, women and children, captains of industry, traditional rulers and other invited guests will grace the occasion which will have Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Simon Okeke as special guests of honour; Mbanaefo, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, CEO, Chisco Group, Henry Chieloka Okoye, chairman, Nnewi South LG, are guests of honour, while Igwe Ofobuike Alphonsus Ezeoke (Eze Anyagu) Obi of Amichi is the royal father and Chief Fred Unigwe the Father of the day, under the distinguished chairmanship of chief Ebere Ezerioha Umunnanwezuaka Amichi.

“It is going to be a celebration per excellence. Our core value remains excellence. That means that we do not compromise our standard just because we want to accommodate everybody. So, if we are working to protect Igbo culture you are getting the best.

“The two events will be second to none in the state. I am humbled by the incredible confidence from members of Oganiru Odinana Igbo. We have walked a long road, faced many challenges and scaled many walls. But its over yet as we continue with the journey of building bridges of unity through cultural regulations in Igbo land.”