By Vincent Kalu

The Association of Anambra State Development Unions, an umbrella body for all the Anambra town unions in Lagos, has expressed satisfaction over the manner the Anambra State governor, Prof Charles Soludo was directing the affairs of the state few weeks after mounting the saddle.

While congratulating Governor Soludo, the Union in a press statement jointly signed by the President, Chief Amechi Ebeledike; Secretary, Ubaka Nwonwu and Publicity Secretary, Chidi Abajue, noted that his swearing in on March 17 2022 was a watershed, and thanked God for opening yet another vista of hope for the much anticipated socio-economic renaissance of Anambra and Igboland.

“Prof Soludo’s inaugural speech especially in the aspects of patronage for indigenous industries and their products, work visit to Onitsha, Okpoko and environs, initial appointments and pronouncements have beautifully set the orientation of his disruptive thinking innovation and engagement for socioeconomic renaissance. By this, AASDU Lagos sees in him a sign that he is ready to walk his talk. We therefore want to assure him of our commitment to supporting the realisation of his laudable transformation of the entire Anambra State, and Igboland into a modern megacity.

“In due course, AASDU Lagos shall be seeking a direct engagement with our Grand Patron, Prof Soludo to deepen the impact of effective and efficient governance of Anambra State. In the interim, AASDU Lagos is of the opinion that security of life and property should be addressed with urgent attention.

This will make way for the realization of the much needed Think-Home (Aku luo uno) philosophy as a precursor to integrated development of the South Eastern zone of our fatherland,” the statement emphasised.

“Finally, AASDU Lagos calls on Anambra indigenes and the entire Igbo at home and in the diaspora, to support Governor Soludo in whatever way they could in his search for solutions to make his dream for Anambra a success,” the statement said.