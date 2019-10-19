Vincent Kalu

Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos State, has sympathised with victims of Wednesday petrol tanker fuel explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State that killed six persons, including mother and daughter. In a statement signed by the association’s President, Vincent Osakwe and Publicity Secretary, Ejike Metu, AASDU, described the fire incident as a monumental loss to the Igbo and the nation in general.

The association prayed for the repose of the souls of all who lost their lives and for quick recovery of those who were injured in the blood-curdling incident, which also destroyed properties worth billions of naira.

“We are profoundly touched by the sight of the charred remains of an innocent mother and her child, and others who are victims of this tragedy, and we pray that the state as well as other states may never witness any of such again,” AASADU emphasised. The association also extended its sympathies to other victims of the explosion, whose houses, shops and other property were destroyed in the mishap. AASADU called on the Anambra State government, and leadership of all the major markets in the state to establish well-equipped fire service stations in all the markets to avoid future fire incidents that would lead to lose of lives and property. In the same vein, the association has also sympathised with victims of another fuel tanker explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday along Enugu- Onitsha expressway by Bessoy filling station, Onitsha.