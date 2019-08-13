Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Nando Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have exonerated the President General of the community, Mr. Ignatius Aghadinunohim, of allegation of sale of land at Abube-Agu village and consequently passed a vote of confidence on him.

The community in a resolution after its meeting at the Igwe’s palace at the weekend said after its investigations, it found out that Mr. Aghadinuno was innocent of the allegation of illegal sale of land which was reported to the Igwe’s palace by the Ojina age group.

The resolution which was signed by the Regent of Nando community, Chief Chinedu Nwakonuche, cabinet members and chairmen of villages or their representatives warned the Ojiana age group to desist from smearing the image of the president who, they said, had worked tirelessly in uplifting the image of Nando community and attracted development to the town.

The community warned those in government circle from the town compiling names to be submitted to the governor, to appoint as members of caretaker committee, to replace elected community leaders, to desist from it, as it is a call for anarchy and crisis in the peaceful community.

“We, the entire people of Nando, hereby expressly pass a vote of confidence on Mr. Ignatius Aghadinuno, president general of Nando community, to continue with his leadership of the community and we are solidly behind him,” the said