Daniel Kanu

Nsugbe community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State has raised the alarm that the Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Osita Nwoye is threatening to breathe mayhem on them.

Osita, whose controversial appointment as Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Nsugbe Development Union (NDU) is being resented by Nsugbe indigenes, had allegedly threatened to deal ruthlessly with the inhabitants of the town through his recent Facebook post in Akuoyibo Nsugbe Forum.

He had vowed to deal ruthlessly with any indigene that challenges the action of the state government in his Facebook post, insisting that “Obiano and APGA don’t care if we kill our self’s (ourselves).”

In a press statement, made available to Sunday Sun and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of Nsugbe Development Union (CCSNDU), Emeka Odikpo, he said the threat by Nwoye was callous.

This is not the first time the statement noted, that “Nwoye is threatening the community, we understand the import of his statement and we find it ridiculous”.

Odikpo, who is also a Lagos based lawyer, added: “The words Nwoye used in the Facebook post to wit that: ‘Obiano and APGA don’t care if we kill ourselves,’ clearly speak volumes of the type of embarrassment he constitutes to Anambra State Governor that made him a Special Adviser.”

He further stated that there were allegations from Nsugbe that Nwoye advised Nsugbe residents “not to pay electricity bills because ‘Obiano has paid the electricity bills for 10 years.’ “This is a clearly ridiculous and spurious statement, “ Odikpo said.

“Nwoye is wrongly accusing our governor of insensitivity to the point of not caring if Nsugbe people kill themselves. May we use this medium to call on Governor Willie Obiano to sanction his errant staff immediately as the man is clearly a loose cannon.”

“May we associate ourselves with the position of Nsugbe Council of Elders that have beseeched Anambra State Government to work only with the duly elected executive of NDU led by Mr. Iyke Nwalunor.”