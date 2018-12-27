Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Dunukofia in Anambra State have appealed to state and Federal Government to come to their aid over the erosion threat to their major road connecting the area to other communities of the state.

The road, which is Abba to Umunya Bypass that is almost cut-off due to the menace of erosion, needed urgent attention by the government to forestall looming danger.

The Dunukofia Union (DU) which raised the alarm after a meeting, also called on the state government to install street lights in Umudioka and maintenance of existing street lights in the area.

President of the Union, Mr. Chijioke Ifediora, who briefed the newsmen after the meeting, commended a philanthropist, Chief Vincent Udobi (Ike Dunukofia) for restoring power supply to the Ifeitedunu community after six months of black out in the area.

READ ALSO: Upgrade Oko Poly to Varsity of Science and Tech now

He applauded the timely intervention of the Chief Udobi for fixing the transformer that supply electricity to the town despite efforts they made to draw the attention of state government to the plight of the people before the intervention of the philanthropist.

He said that Chief Udobi had been helping the poor and widows as well as doing other projects in the community over the years, calling on other good spirited individuals in the community to emulate the kind gesture to lift the community.

Ifediora appealed to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to provide the area with the prepaid metres and stop bringing high estimated bills to the area.

He said that youths summit would be held on January 25, 2019 tagged ‘Communal Development through Technology and Social Enterprise’ aimed at empowering the youths as well as raising funds for communal projects.

Ifediora said that the summit would be an opportunity to elect office holders and contestants in the area that share their visions and aspirations and listen to the people.

He said that those expected to be at summit included Prince Arthur Eze (Ozigbondu), Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Victor Umeh, Chief Vincent Udobi (Ike Dunukofia), Peter Okoye, Yul Edochie, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo and Hon. Sylvester Okonkwo. Others include; Hon. Lawrence Ezudu, Hon, Emeka Okonkwo, Hon.Tochukwu Nwasike, Prince Tochukwu Eze, Hon. Mark Okoye II, Oba Emelie Okika, Ho. Uzuegbuna Okagbue, Engr. Ugochukwu Ifediora and Hon. Obiora Egwim among others.