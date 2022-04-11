From Fred Itua, Abuja

The newly-elected President General (PG) of Umueri in Anambra state, Jonny Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the government of Anambra state to look towards the Umueri community for investment, as the place has the potentials to contribute immensely to the building of a new Anambra homeland that is the dream of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, was elected the PG of the community on March 5 and would be formally inaugurated on April 18, 2022.

He also called on the owners of Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, Allen Onyema and Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo respectively as well as other illustrious sons and daughters of the state, to take advantage of the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Orient Petroleum Refinery, Capital University and the Eri House, among others, that are located in the community, to invest in whatever sector of the economy of their choice.

The incoming PG made the call on Monday in Lagos, through a statement he personally signed and made available to newsman.

According to Metchie, he was in Lagos to meet and interface with businessmen and investors from Anambra and other parts of Nigeria as well as to showcase the huge potentials of Umueri which he said cut across agriculture, oil, tourism, education, security and aviation, among many others.

Metchie said from Lagos, he plans to proceed to Abuja, where he hopes to have one-on-one with investors, adding that with the huge infrastructural provisions in the community, Umueri is more than ever prepared to welcome investors in hospitality, security, education, aviation, oil and gas, among other sectors.

He promised that those who would take early advantage of the opportunities in the community stand the chance of reaping bountiful dividends in the shortest time possible.

The statement added that apart from the state government and the few investors mentioned earlier, Metchie said he has profiled other business persons from Anambra and environs and have their list ready, with plans to reach each and every one of them, with a view to making proposals for partnership and collaborations on how to develop Umueri and make it a modern city.

The statement said: “With the presence of the international cargo and passenger airport, Umueri is projected to be the business centre of Nigeria in the next 2 – 5 years and beyond. The airport is also projected to be the busiest airport, as it will be taking a switch from Asaba and Owerri, in view of the fact that majority of the passengers that flood these two closest airports are mainly business men and women from Anambra.

“Also, the completion of Orient Petroleum Refinery which is situated in Umueri will draw serious attention to the community and environs in terms of development. Not also forgetting the ongoing Capital University project which is winding with the speed of light.

“Furthermore, Umueri is just 20 minute drive from the Onitsha main market, which is the second biggest market in West Africa by geographical size and volume of goods sold. Umueri is also less than 30 minute drive from the River Niger, which has been proposed for dredging to situate a Sea Port. This is to mention but a few of the potentials in my great community.”