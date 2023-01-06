From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anyibuofu Age Grade in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has revealed its plan to promote sports in the State with the proposal to build a N50 million worth of sports complex. It is also set for a new security network.

President -General of the age grade, Asi Hyacinth Okeke disclosed this during 25 years anniversary of the organization at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nnobi.

He said that the age grade would execute the projects as a surprised package to Nnobi people.

“Our passionate desire is to write our names in the marble of international success. This is our passionate dream and we will like it to become a reality.

The age grade used the occasion to inaugurate its Aba and Port Harcourt branches to mark the silver jubilee.

In his remarks, the President-General of Nnobi Walfare Organization, Dominic Okpala Esquire congratulated the age grade on its 25 years anniversary.

He, however, charged the leadership to come up with a finished project that could be identified with the age grade. He told them that a human being of 25 years old was already an adult.

The Nnobi PG decried rising insecurity in the community and enjoined the residents to join hands to change the narrative.

“We have abounding duty to change the narrative. Enough is enough of the insecurity. It didn’t start with my administration, we inherited it. We met it.

“But in a matter of weeks, it will come to an end. Some of us hide under the challenge of insecurity to refuse to return home. We need to join hands to fight the insecurity. We are going to do something about it. thanks

“My candid opinion is that the security challenge is enormous. Government is doing a lot but because of the enormity it appears government is not doing much.

” The biggest challenge of an Igboman is not reporting what he sees. Say something, if you see something, ” the PG said.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Chidi Ezenyi further appealed to the Nnobi PG to step up measures to track down what he described as rampaging hoodlums in Nnobi.

He cited recent activities of the hoodlums where two people were shot at different points in Nnobi.

Still on insecurity, Dr Pat Mbanefo said that government was doing its best but advocated more youth involvement in the fight against insecurity.

He noted that youth in every community knew who is who and could easily identify bad eggs in society.

The age grade later unveiled its brochure and music album to mark the anniversary.

One of the key leaders of the age grade and the Public Relations Officer of the group, Chief Chizoba Okafor said the age grade is prepared to make its presence well felt in Nnobi.

Chief Okafor who is also contesting for Anambra State House of Assembly, Idemili South Constituency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said that the N50 million proposed sports complex and other things were well thought out projects of the age grade.