From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday marked the beginning and end of 2021 farming season with the celebration of new yam festival.

The regent of the Oba community, Prince Noel Ezenwa in the company of the proprietor of Rojenny Games Village, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, members of the Igwe’s cabinet as well as other members of the community marked the celebration in a colourful manner.

The new yam festival in Oba community, according to the community members, is an important way of marking the beginning and end of the farming season. They tagged it a celebration of life, accomplishments in the community, culture and well-being.

The celebration took place at the palace of His Royal Highness, late Igwe Peter Ezenwa (Ezeokpoko 1 of Oba) where the community members expressed happiness and gratitude to God for granting them a bountiful harvest.

In a related event, Chief Ezeonwuka in the company of some critical stakeholders of the community, also visited women of the community known as Inyom Oba during the women’s annual August meeting.

He urged the women to always spread love and encourage unity, adding that it was the only way to achieve a better society.

Ezeonwuka enjoined the women to support what he described as continuity of community development in Anambra State by voting Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate for the November 6 election in Anambra State.

He noted that APGA had continued to deliver good governance and urged the women to vote the party as their best bet again come November 6.

Hon. Dozie maduabu, the Soludo Solution 2021 coordinator; High Chief Ambrose Afam, APGA stakeholder; Mr Muoemenam Kingsley, NYCN chairman Idemili south; ASTU Women leader in Oba, amongst others were present during the visit.