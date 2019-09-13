Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Youths of Nando Community, Anambra East Local Government Area have elected Chief Donatus Ajanma-Ajamma, as the President General, Nando Youth Organisation.

The new president, in his acceptance speech, yesterday, urged the various factions to team up to move the community forward because his administration stood for peace, unity and progress of the community. His executive will lead the organization in the next three years.

The community town union has been crisis ridden in recent time leading the state government to reportedly dissolve the former executives led by Chief Ignatius Aghadinuno and constituted a caretaker committee led by Amali.

“Our mandate is to move Nando forward. We are determined to ensure that Nando is peaceful. We will support the caretaker committee and the state government to engender development in our community.

“I will attract government to help our youths with skills on agriculture and other fields. This is a call for more works. I cannot do it alone. Everyone must join hand with me to get things fixed,” Ajamma stated.

The caretaker committee chairman, Amali, charged the new youth leader to organise and mobilise the youngsters to key into projects capable of developing themselves individually and the community at large.

Obinna Emenaka, a pharmacist from the community and member representing Anambra East Constituency in the state Assembly, charged the youths to collaborate with the town’s leadership with a view to accessing various opportunities from the government.