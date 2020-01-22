Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Ugbene in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra, have decried the poor road network infrastructure in their community.

They also lamented that four months after a bridge on a major road in the community collapsed, neitehr the state or local government authorities had made the effort to repair the bridge, despite pleas by road users.

A community leader, Chief Emeka Agbatue, told Daily Sun that the hanging bridge built over Ezu River through which they access other communities in Awka, and Achalam, their council headquarters collapsed some months ago. He said the collapsed bridge was contracted to engineers of the Nigerian Army in 2012 by Governor Peter Obi.

President-General of the community, Mr. Emmanuel Nwude, lamented that people were going through untold hardship because of the poor state of roads and the bridge. Nwude, who appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to come to their aid, said the remediation of the situation would impact positively on the people.

“We are suffering greatly. Our roads are terribly bad. Our people are good at agriculture, but there is no road to take our produce to other towns around us. Even, those who would want to come to our place to buy food crops don’t come because of bad roads.

“We have written letters to the Governor, Chairman of the local government, Commissioner for Works and even the member representing Awka North in the House of Assembly, but nothing came out of it. I don’t know what else to do. It is about four months since the bridge collapsed, but nobody has come to our rescue.