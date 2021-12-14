From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Residents and leaders of Ogwuaniocha community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against the abduction of their traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Nnaji.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions and marched along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to the Governor’s office and the State Judiciary Headquarters, in Awka.

Some of the placards had various inscriptions that appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to take prompt action to rescue the Igwe.

Spokesperson and the President-General of the Community, Mr Chidi Eze alledged that a group they described as notorious known as ‘Lion Squad’ with its leader invaded the palace of Igwe Nnaji and abducted him on Nov. 15.

Eze also alleged that the palace of the abducted traditional ruler and four of his vehicles were also burnt by the gang.

According to him, the Igwe has been in captivity for over 29 days and his whereabouts still unknown.

“We have reported the matter to all the police Commands in the State. We have also written several petitions to the House of Assembly and the Governor, till date, no response to our complaints.

“As the chief security officer of the State, we urge Governor Obiano as a matter of urgency, to intervene and rescue Igwe Nnaji as well as secure the lives and property of our people,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Franklin Chukwujioha, Secretary, Ogwuaniocha Youth Association, also urged the Governor to declare one Mr Ogana and his gang wanted for alledged kidnapping of the traditional ruler.

He lamented that the gang leader and his group members who were arrested and charged to court for kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms, were granted bail.

“The bail of this gang has given rise to more security breakdown in Ogwuaniocha. Our lives are in danger which is why we are having this protest.

“We are calling on the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu to reassign our case file to a neutral judge for justice to prevail,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Godwin Ngodi, a former councillor of the community, said the crisis was as a result of the crude oil discovered in the community.

Addressing the protester on behalf of the State government, Mr Oscar Christopher, Chief Security Adviser to Governor Obiano, said the government in collaboration with security agencies were already looking into the group’s grievances.

He promised to deliver their petition letters to the Governor.