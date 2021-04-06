Dr Shadrach Moguluwa was at the weekend coronated as the new traditional ruler of Nawfia Town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Moguluwa’s coronation followed his emergence as winner of the Igweship election at the Nawfia Town Hall on March 26.

Recalled that Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, the former traditional ruler of Nawfia was suspended by Gov Willie Obiano in August 2020 alongside 11 others for alleged misconduct but had his certificate of recognition withdrawn and deposed in December same year.

Nathan Enemuo, the President General of the town crowned Igwe Moguluwa according to the provisions of Nawfia Town Union constitution with the approval of ‘Nze na Oxo’ traditional title holders during elaborate and peaceful ceremony.

Enemuo said it was a new dawn for Nawfia as God has given the community a traditional ruler that fits the yearning of majority of the people.

He prayed for long reign of the new King and that peace and development may be the lot of Nawfia henceforth.

On his part, Igwe Ralp Ekpeh, the traditional ruler of Enugu-Ukwu town, a sister town of Nawfia who blessed the crown expressed gratitude to God that the process of selection had been rancour free.

Ekpeh advised the new ruler to be father to every son and daughter of Nawfia and name just judgement, fear of God and genuine service to humanity his watchword.

Chief Beluolisa, Chairman Board of Trustee of Nawfia Town Union said Moguluwa was like the Biblical David who was called from the bush where he was pastoring to become the king of his people.