Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Anaku community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have described as absolute falsehood, a story in a national daily that four members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) died during a clash with the community.

President -General of Anaku Progressive Union, Mr. Peter Onuorah, in a statement made available to Daily Sun yesterday, said, there was no clash between farmers in the community and Fulani herdsmen; and as such, there could not have been any killing.

A media report had quoted the Chairman of MACBAN in southeast, Alhaji Giddado Siddiki, as claiming that four members of the association were killed and 138 cows missing in a clash with Anaku and Ifite-Ogwari communities.

Mr. Onuorah who refuted the report, however, accused Fulani herdsmen of flouting the peace initiative of the state government instituted by governor, Willie Obiano.

Onuorah alleged that with what was on the ground, MACBAN was plotting to attack Anaku community.

He said: “Contrary to that story, towards January ending, the Fulani and Ifite-Ogwari farmers had problems and Governor Willie Obiano, called a meeting with the Igwe Ifite-Ogwari, A.I. Ofuebe, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor; Alhaji Giddado Siddiki,and his Fulani team where the problem was resolved.

“Alhaji Giddado Siddiki is very much aware of the position of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee set up by the government and directed every community set up a joint committee of the herders and the farmers to oversee the cordial relationship between the two parties.

“His statement is, therefore, tantamount to giving a dog a bad name to hang it going by the antics and modus operandi of the Fulani. If the Fulani are planning to attack Anaku community, they should come straight and say so rather than fabricating falsehood to draw unnecessary sympathy from their Fulani brothers and the Federal Government.

“Alhaji Giddado Siddiki, should therefore, leave Anaku community and concentrate his energy towards setting up the joint committee as directed by the governor.