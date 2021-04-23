From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, described as very malicious and absolute falsehood a report in a national daily that it hunts down albinos and kills them for rituals and other fetish activities.

Traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh, while refuting the report at a press conference, held in his palace, said that the community had never killed anybody for ritual, let alone albinos.

“We believe in freedom; we believe in peace. Enugwu-Ukwu is noted, or Nri people (Umunri) all over are noted for not making anybody shed blood. We don’t shed blood,” he said.

President General of the town, Bonny Ozo Nkwuaku, on his part, demanded the immediate retraction of the story by the newspaper, failure of which the community would drag the media house to court.

The report, published on April 19 this year, had claimed that the people of the community had raised the alarm over the increased kidnapping and killing of albinos in their town.