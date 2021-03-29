By Zika Bobby

People of Nawfia Town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra have elected Shadrach Moguluwa as the traditional ruler.

The associate professor polled 111 votes to defeat his sole rival, Nnonyelu Okoye.

Gabriel Okonkwo, returning officer for Nawfia Progressive Union election, who announced the results, said two votes were voided.

Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, former traditional ruler was deposed by Governor Willie Obiano alongside two others in December 2020 for misconduct.

The election was observed by officials of Anambra government.

Moguluwa thanked the people for their participation in the build up to the election proper and promised to be father to all through an all-inclusive leadership.

He commended the leadership of the union for its focus and tenacity as well as the Board of Trustees of Nawfia town, led by Beluolisa Nwofor whom he described as a great gift of God to Nawfia.

He thanked the governor for his visionary leadership and pledged to do everything to deliver good governance to the people.