From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Abacha Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has elected an Onitsha based businessman, Chief Godwin Nwabunwanne Odiegwu, as their new traditional ruler to replace the dethroned monarch.

The former monarch, Chief GBC Mbakwe, was among the three traditional rulers whose certificates of recognition were withdrawn by the Anambra State Government in December 2020.

The Abacha Development Union (ADU) on December 31, 2020, during the town’s annual end of the year meeting, passed a resolution declaring the traditional seat of the community vacant after passing a no-confidence vote on the former monarch which saw a majority of indigenes rejecting the former ruler on the ground of alleged non-performance, unpopularity and violation of custom and tradition, among other charges.

Speaking while presiding over the selection amid joy and celebration by the people of the community, which was held at Ukwuora Iro Olisa Square, the ancestral selection place for all monarchs of the town, Chief Paul Omofia, the traditional Prime Minister (Onowu) of the town, thanked God and Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano for bringing peace and harmony to the town and the state, as he urged the new traditional ruler to endeavour to serve the people and unite the town.

He appealed to all citizens of the community to support the new traditional ruler for him to excel.

The President-General of the community, Mr Ifeanyi Okeke Obata, addressing the people on the importance of the event, enjoined them to cooperate with the town union executives and the Anambra State Government to attract development to the community, noting that the community cannot continue to witness A vacuum in their traditional institution, even as he solicited the support and cooperation for the new traditional ruler.

He said with the election and coronation of new traditional ruler the next step was to present him to the Governor Obiano who would give him certificate of recognition and staff of office.

On their part, Chief Ikemefuna Okoye, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who is an indigene of the town, Lawrence Achebe and Ambassador Uche Ajulu Okeke, a well-known woman activist, expressed gratitude to God for giving the community a new traditional ruler and urged the new monarch not to disappoint the people, asking him to carry the people along and pursue peace. They called the Anambra State Government to give their new ruler total cooperation for him to succeed.

The event featured the display of various colorful masquerades, with women and youths of the community stealing the show.