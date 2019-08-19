Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Relative peace has returned to Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State following the appointment of Sir Anthony-Mary Amali-led caretaker committee to pilot affairs of Nando Development Union (NDU) for three months.

The community has been in turmoil with youths embarking on protests for almost one week over allegations of selling some parcel of lands at Abube uno, Amajana, Ama-ogwene (Akamu n’ato) to some politicians and herdsmen.

The issue did not only paralyse the town’s economic activities but also affected their peace, leading to invitation of law enforcement to avert crisis.

Amidst the controversy, the executive of NDU led by Chief Ignatius Aghadiuno as President General was dissolved even as a letter signed by Greg Obi, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs appointed Amali as President General and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu as Secretary General of a caretaker executive charged with responsibility of resolving the conflict, reconciliation and electing new executives.

The development was greeted with happiness and celebration by some elders, youths and Ndi Ojiani age grade (most senior age grade), who stormed Nkwo Nando market square with placards of different inscriptions to welcome the new executive yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion, 75-year-old Chief Obukwelu Ikeora from Isi-Inyi Nando, commended the state government for coming to their rescue, insisting that they would rally round them to organise and entrench democratically elected NDU executive.