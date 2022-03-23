From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Uke in Idemili North Local Government, Anambra State, recently gathered at the palace of their traditional ruler, Igwe Chuma Agbala, for his second Ofala festival. They prayed God to among others grant, one of their daughters victory in a global pageantry.

Miss Pamela Uba (Ubaezuonu) from Nkwelle Uke emerged Miss Republic of Ireland. She is now in the United States of America (USA) gunning for Miss World beauty queen. At the festival, which takes place every five years, the community extolled Uba’s boldness: “She has become a good ambassador of Uke.”

Igwe Agballa urged the people to “emulate her example in politics, in business and other spheres of life. It is time for our people to think big and large, for the coast is clear.”

Following the 2007 constitution of the town, the last outing was the second edition of the Ofala presided over by the traditional ruler since his enthronement six years ago.

The community usually uses such opportunities to take stock of their successes and perhaps misfortunes. The traditional ruler also uses the event to honour his subjects who have contributed to the growth and development of the town with chieftaincy titles.

So, there was mass return as friends and well wishers from all walks of life thronged the town, to share in their joy and contribute to the development of the community.

Traditional rulers from other towns, top government officials and lawmakers were there in their numbers, includeding General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), Chudi Mojekwu. Senator Uche Ekwunife, Anambra Central, sent a delegation.

The atmosphere was electrifying as soon as the monarch stepped into the arena. There were chants of Igweee! The monarch swayed to the traditional Igba Eze tune with his cabinet members, as he went round to greet his subjects. He danced to the Ufie tune before proceeding to his throne to receive guests and bestow chieftaincy titles on deserving subjects.

In Anambra, Ufie or Ufio (Ufvio) is an instrument played for kings, Ozo titled men and holders of such other high-ranking traditional titles. These are the only ones allowed by tradition to dance to it.

Wife of the monarch, Lolo Maureen Agbala, equally went round to greet people alongside the wives of the cabinet members. Indigenes of the community who have been away from the town in the past five years, especially those living abroad, used the rare opportunity to socialise and make merry.

They used that short moment at home to enjoy local delicacies as much as they could before returning to their bases in USA, Europe and other parts of the world.

It was a period of stocktaking as Igwe Agbala reeled out achievements of the town under his watch: “The past five years have been a period of chequered history but God Almighty protected and blessed us beyond measure. In the past five years of my reign as Igwe Uke, a lot of infrastructural developments came into the community.

“Our town hall was constructed at the Uke Civic Centre, Ama Nduka, at Umunnakwe/Omimi village. This became the permanent meeting venue of the Uke Development Union, which had hitherto been holding meetings at rented venues. The town hall was constructed through the first phase of the N20 million Community-Choose-Your-Project initiative of the Anambra State Government.

“Through the second phase of the same initiative, a block of 20 lockup shops and two blocks of open shades were constructed at Eke Uke Market. This gave a big facelift to the market.

“The community attracted the N10 million World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development project which was used to construct the block wall fence, gates and gate house at the Uke Civic Centre.

“There was also the installation of a borehole with overhead tank and modern toilet facilities at the Community Secondary School, Uke. We are now expecting a new World Bank’s grant of N15 million for further works.

“The construction and furnishing of the Federal Government sponsored Childhood Centre at the Community Primary School, Uke worth about N50 million.

“This project, together with a road project, was facilitated by a friend of the community, Emeka Eze, whom we are honouring with a chieftaincy title of Omelora Uke.”

He added that the community also attracted hospital equipment including the installation of solar energy at the Uke Health Centre worth over N40 million.

However, the traditional ruler said despite the projects sponsored by the state government and World Bank, the community still had the need to embark on self-help ventures, just to develop the town: “The indigenes of Uke resident in the USA constructed and donated a modern block at the Uke Health Centre.

“The building has been handed over to Uke community and consequently the state government on December 29, 2021. The group also did a free healthcare mission for over 200 selected patients of various ailments on the same day. We want to celebrate them and urge others to toe the example.”

He disclosed that an indigene of the area, Tochukwu Kpajie (aka Tokas), constructed and asphalted the 1km Late Igwe Ezeude Road: “The road was constructed with concrete drainages and solar lighting facilities. Uke is proud of him.

“Another patriotic indigene, Chief Ifeanyi Obi, facilitated and sponsored a free eye treatment mission for the community and environs, recorded and treated over 250 eye patients.”

Igwe Agbala urged his subjects to be their brothers’ keepers in line with the Igbo spirit of brotherhood, assuring that he would continue to promote peace campaigns in the town.

He called on his subjects to always think home by bringing parts of their investments and the proceeds to Anambra: “The future is always unpredictable.

“It is only a fool that allows a stick to pick him twice in the eye. The last civil war was an eye opener where ‘abandoned property syndrome’ came into play.”