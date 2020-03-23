Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Amorka community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, has received over N4.6 million from the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ASCSDA), for the construction of 20 lock-up shops, toilets and borehole.

Presenting the cheque to the community at the Umuokpara Civic Cente, Amorka, General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, Chudi Mojekwu, said the project would gulp N9.7m and that the remaining amount would be provided subsequently.