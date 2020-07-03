Dickson Okafor

The traditional ruler of Ojoto community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, Eze Oranyelu, recently took delivery of some food items. They were donations by prominent sons of Ojoto at home and abroad as palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

While collecting the items, the monarch thanked the donors for the gesture and appealed to other comfortable individuals and organisations to assist the needy in the community with food and cash.

Some of the food items distributed to vulnerable persons in the eight villages include rice, beans, vegetable oil, tin tomatoes, noodles and yam.

Igwe Mbamalu appealed to the beneficiaries to be mindful of their wellbeing by adhering to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The traditional ruler advised the people to always wash their hands with soap and running water, observe social distancing and stay at home unless going out is necessary. He urged them to wear facemasks if they must go out.

He praised the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for their efforts towards curtailing the spread of the disease. Eze Mbamalu also thanked the Federal Government for providing 200 bags of rice to each of the 181 communities in Anambra State. Ojoto, he said, received its share, which he said was distributed to vulnerable people in the eight villages.

He also reminded the people that the ban on public gathering such as burial, marriages and other festivals was still being enforced, citing the postponement of his Ofala festival as a typical example.

He also urged government to come up with a local drug that could cure the disease.

He called on the Federal Government to engage traditional rulers to prevent community spread of the disease, noting that traditional rulers could easily pass messages to their subjects.

Responding, President-General of Ojoto Akanasato Union, Chief Donatus Anozie commanded Igwe Mbamalu for maintaining a high level of integrity. He lauded the Igwe for the transparent distribution of the items while describing the donors as worthy sons of the community.

Those that benefitted were from the eight villages, including Ezieke, Ojo, Ire, Ndiabo, Enugo, Umuezema, Ezema and Umuchem.