From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Mbanese community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has held its 4th Mbanese beauty queen pangeant for talent hunt, promotion of girl child education and to crown a new queen in memory of one of their own, late Queen Evan Okoli (Miss Mbanese Tourism 2019) who died of breast tumor.

The event which took place at Tripple Fish Events, Utuh Nnewi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State recorded a mammoth crowd who graced the event featuring nine maidens from the zone who contested for the crown sponsored by NELMACO GLOBAL RESOURCES LTD, Jos, Platue State.

A Nollywood actress, Queen Somma Happiness Okika who hails from Osumenyi emerged winner as Miss Mbanese, Face of Mbanese, Ada Mbanese and Most Beautiful Girl in Mbanese 2021. Queen Chinwendu Okafor from Ebenator was the first runner up at the event while Queen Chinwendu Ezeutulu from Utuh followed up and was crowned by Queen Stella Nkemneme the outgoing Miss Mbanese 2020.

Commenting on the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Elephant Town Entertainment, the organizers of Miss Mbanese, Engr Jovita Melolo-Melata Jnr Ogboloagha , said that this year’s event was to immortalize the late Queen who during her days was a great Mbanese Ambassador.

He explained that Miss Mbanese beauty pageant was aimed at enhancing self empowerment, talent discovery and to promote Mbanese culture as well as to promote girl child education in Akwaihedi, Ebenator, Ezinifite, Osumenyi and Utuh which are the five autonomous communities that make up Mbanese in Nnewi South Council Area.

“We thank all Mbanese illustrious sons who have been funding the event from its inception till date and the royal fathers on their fatherly and moral support with their blessings. We advise other maidens that didn’t win the crown to keep on trying. There is always a next time for every competition, ” the Elephant Town Entertainment CEO said.

The event was attended by Queen Ifeoma Jennifer Agbaraka (Miss Osumenyi 2020), Queen Chisom Nwanagu Udokwu (Face of Osumenyi 2020) and King Chisom IGBOKWE (Mr Osumenyi 2020 and Okpara Osumenyi 2020) under the distinguished chairmanship of former Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Lagos Chapter, Barr Fabian Onwughalu ; Chief Nnaemeka Onuzulike and Hon Emmanuel Ukaegbu.