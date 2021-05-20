Recently, people from all walks of life converged on Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State as Aguluezechukwu Improvement Union (AIU), Lagos branch, held their cultural and award day.

The occasion attracted men and women of timber and caliber, among whom were traditional rulers, prominent businessmen and women, local government chairmen in Lagos State, lawmakers as well as serving and retired senior military officers.

At the event, the chairman of Aguluezechukwu Improvement Union, Lagos State chapter, Nze Johnpaul Ezenwaka (Ohamadike), said that the Igbo as a people have a culture of being their brother’s keeper.

Nze Ezenwaka, who is also the chairman of all the chairmen of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State, said that, as a very hardworking people who, most of the time don’t have time, they usually set a day aside for get-togethers to interact with one another.

According to him, the purpose of the cultural day was to make them feel at home away from home and at the same time let some of their children who were born outside Igboland to know their culture.

He specifically commended His Royal Highness, Igwe Ebelendu, the Igwe of Aguluezechukwu, and His Royal Highness, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, the Obu Nanka of Nanka, who traveled from Igboland to grace the occasion.

He also praised the recipients of the awards for their selfless service towards the development of Aguluezechukwu in particular and humanity in general.

His words, “Let me congratulate all the awardees for their respective well-deserved awards. It is merited. To whom much is given, as they say, much is also expected. You all have great jobs in your hands to see to the overall advancement and development of AIU and the larger society in general. You are to set yourselves to the task ahead of you, full of hope and confidence in your abilities to live up to the expectations of those whom we represent, to uphold and implement the principles and objectives of the founding fathers of AIU. Finally, I want to appreciate my family and all of you who worked behind the scene to make this the success it is today.”