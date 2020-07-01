Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Just before the end of the bumpy ride, leftward, through the bad and slippery Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Awba-Ofemili Road is a rapidly decaying primary healthcare centre (PHC), in Awba-Ofemili community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The PHC, built by former Governor Peter Obi as one of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) projects, was not put to immediate use at the time, as it was yet to be equipped before Obi left office. The people had hoped that his successor, Governor Willie Obiano, would equip and make it functional.

Unfortunately, seven years after, the facility has remained unequipped and overgrown with bushes. It now serves as safe haven for dangerous reptiles, warts, domestic animals and scorpions. Birds also make their nests there, especially in the fans’ hook on the ceilings and some openings in the roofs and the falling ceilings.

When our correspondent visited the abandoned PHC, there was no single equipment in the facility. It was also gathered that no health officer has ever made appearance in the place since it was built till date. Summarily, the Awba-Ofemili PHC is a perfect representation of dilapidation, abandonment and rot.

During health emergencies, the residents are faced with only two options: rush the patient to a hospital in Ebenebe or Awka, the bad roads notwithstanding, or stay home and suffer whatever fate brings.

A resident, Mrs. Chioma Chidebe, told Daily Sun in tears: “Many women have died due to complications that arose during childbirth. In this community, pregnant women are delivered of their babies at home and some in chemist shops.

“When complications arise, it becomes problematic. Sometimes, before they could be rushed to a hospital in Ebenebe community, which is after Ugbenu community, they die on their way to the hospital.

“Don’t forget that there is bad road here. Before they could get to the hospital in Ebenebe under such difficulty and stress, the woman often dies on the road. We also go to Awka for healthcare services depending on the person’s health needs.”

A further move beyond the PHC into the community, one is confronted with a people in dire need of government’s attention. There was no road, pipe-borne water, good school with adequate staff, quality healthcare system and other basic amenities that make life better.

The Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Awba-Ofemili Road, which terminated at the community, was abandoned. The road project was started by the Obi administration but they could not finish it before leaving office. Although the tarred section stopped somewhere at Ebenebe community, Obi was able to construct the bridges and gutters on both sides of the road into Ugbenu community.

Residents complained that not a single pebble was added to the project. They also said they suffer the harsh impact of cholera, typhoid and other waterborne diseases as they lack potable water and as such drink from the Ezu River that passes through their community.

Touched by the difficulty the people pass through to get water for domestic purposes from the river, Guinness Nigeria, it was gathered, built an overhead tank and piped the Ezu River to a location in the town.

The residents who expressed their gratitude to the company for the effort, however, said there was no water treatment plant attached to the overhead tank. In other words, there is no difference between the water from the overhead tank and the one they fetch directly from the river.

Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Anaelo Nwanelo, narrated that: “The past regime built the hospital but it was not properly equipped. It was built for the community to access healthcare services. There is no doctor. The place is unkempt.

“It has become desolate and thieves have vandalized the hospital. We wrote to the Ministry of Health last year and they came and took inventories of what is needed and what they will do but up till now nothing has happened.

“They have built another one in one of the villages in this community, Umoise. There is no equipment in it. There is no nurse or visiting doctor there. Anglican Church built its own. It is very big but there is no doctor there.

“Our women are dying as a result of complications that arise during childbirth because we can’t access hospital. A town like this does not have a functional hospital or Primary Healthcare Centre.

“The rural electrification of Awba-Ofemili was done with the N20 million choose your project initiative of the state government. If not that money, Awba-Ofemili would have remained in darkness.

“We go to private hospitals in Ebenebe community or Awka. There is no road here. We don’t know whether we are part of this Anambra. We don’t know why they’re treating us the way they’re treating us?

“There is no water in Awba-Ofemili. Our people fetch water from the nearby Ezu River that is very filthy and that is what they drink and cook with.

“Government should come to our aid. Aguleri is not too far from here. It is a short distance from here. One can trek to Aguleri within one hour from this place.

“This is the only nearest place to Onitsha from Awka. From here to Umueluem is not up to 25 minutes using boat.

“Government had sent people to survey the road; that they will build it but up till now there is no action. We are praying to government to come and give us healthcare. Let our women stop dying during childbirth.

“They should equip the two hospitals. Even if they will not give us resident doctors let them give us visiting doctors so that they can be visiting the community. They should post midwives that will live in the community.

“We are dying. The governor should look into this. We are part and parcel of Anambra State.”

However, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, blamed past administrations for their failure to pay proper attention to developmental issues in the council area. Regardless, he said Obiano had recently directed that the roads and healthcare institutions in the council area be given adequate attention:

“Awka North is extremely important, not only to the politics of Anambra State but also to the economy. It is a food basket. It is a major producer of rice; any time from now, they will see action on one of their key roads and health centres.”