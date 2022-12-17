From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Umueze Ogwugwu Village in Oba Community in Idemili South local government area have commended police Zone 13, Ukpo for the prompt arrest of one of the land gabbers who invaded their homeland to demolish buildings and destroy farmlands.

The Chairman of Umueze Ogwugwu Mr Chuba Oranusi, a legal practitioner made commendations while briefing newsmen and also praised governor Chukwuma Soludo for his action and role of stopping the land grabbers from further destruction and selling of their homelands.

He urged the police to arrest others who are currently at large and prosecute them for malicious damages, wonton destruction, molestation and harassment to serve as a warning to others in the state.

“If you can remember on November 12, 2022, a certain group of persons led by Sunday Chukwuemeka popularly known as Sunny Big man and one Mike Egbule known as MICPAN with thugs and some security personnel allegedly raided our place and started demolishing our homes, fences and farmlands with two bulldozers. The destruction continued until this December. It was on December 14, 2022, that the long arm of the law caught up with Sunny Big man.

“We thank the Nigeria police for showing that indeed this country is governed by rule and order. We are grateful to AIG zone 13 and his men for arresting Sunny Bigman He will tell the police where he got the authority to come to our land.

“We also thank the state government for promptly putting up an announcement when they heard our cry that they did not send anybody to come to demolish our homes and they did not send anybody to be collecting money for the government which Sunny was allegedly doing, selling our lands. It was based on that that the police was able to arrest him because the government did not send him.

“What we are appealing is that police should ensure that he should be arraigned in the court for malicious damage, obtaining under false pretence, for extortion of our people in order to sell their property. We also urge police to arrest the remaining people involved like Mike, Israel and their thugs and bring them to book, so that they will know that law and order rules in Nigeria,” Oranusi stated.