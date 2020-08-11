Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The inter-communal war between Odekpe and Allah/Onugwa communities in Anambra West council area of Anambra State has taken a new twist with the alleged death of Odekpe community leader, Peter Chukwunwike, in Abuja police custody.

Chukwunwike and one of his kinsmen were reportedly arrested at Awkuzu Junction along the Awka – Onitsha Expressway by security operatives from Abuja and whisked away to the nation’s capital.

The duo were said to be returning from peace and reconciliation committee meeting of the state government before they were arrested upon alighting from the vehicle of a monarch, who gave them a lift from Government House, Awka.

Their arrest, Daily Sun gathered, was as a result of the disappearance of one of the policemen, ASP Akor Udeh, who had gone to their community to restore normalcy between the warring communities.

Chief Austen Anerah, a community leader from Odekpe, told Daily Sun that Chukwunwike, about 40, died in police cell on June 23, 2020. He said that police told them that his body had been taken to Gwagwalada Mortuary in Abuja.

Anerah narrated thus: “The governor set up a peace and reconciliation committee headed by the traditional ruler of Igbariam community, Dr Nkeli Nzekwe, and the permanent secretary, SSG Office, Dr Emma Ude-Akpe, as secretary.

“The committee invited us, four persons each from the two communities, for the meetings. We were assured of our security throughout the duration of the meetings.

“The first meeting was called and we went. Chief Peter Akechi and Daniel Nwokedi and Peter Chukwunwike from my community, Odekpe, were there. The other four from Allah/Onugwa came.

“They told us emphatically that nobody would be arrested at the meeting as far as the committee was concerned. So, after the meeting, they promised that on the third day, they would come to Odekpe and Allah/Onugwa to see the scenes of the action before they would know what to do.

“They visited our community on a Sunday and the leader of the community explained everything to them.”