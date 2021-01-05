From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A multi-national company, Alluvial, in collaboration with MasterCard Foundation, is partnering Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State in rice and cassava production.

Alluvial is known to provides comprehensive value chain support to smallholder farmers to increase their production volumes and the market value of their crops.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Von Kemedi, who made the intention of the company known when he visited the Omor community traditional ruler, Oranu Chris Chidume, said Alluvial has historically focused on rice production, but with growing domestic demand, has to include an active agriculture and cassava arm to the farms.

Kemedi said: “We are now developing programme in Anambra State to reach about 10,000 farmers. We are targeting the next season to work with the farmers. We don’t want to wait till June or July before we start. We want to start a pilot project work in rice and the other one in cassava and one of this pilot will take place in Omor community. We want to continue and sustain the working relationship in rice and cassava production.

“The relationship we are going into with the farmers is a long term. It is not one or two years programme. it is not this year we are here and next year we are not here, no, it is long term programme and commercial sustainable.

“That means, we will provide support for the farmers in the areas of mechanisation, seeds and access to the market as well as insurance. They have nothing to worry about as we will also provide essential services.”

Chidume promised the community would partner the company for the rice production, “if you needs 10,000 or 20,000 farmers in Omor community, they are there and ready to participate in the programme while the land is there to be accessed.”