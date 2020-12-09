From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Osumenyi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has rededicated Osumenyi Divisional Police headquarters and performed funeral service for Divisional Police Officer, Mr Akpan Joseph, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agu Michael, and Constable Udegbulam Celestine, who fell victim of the #EndSARS protest at the police station recently.

In a sermon during the event which attracted government representatives, the clergy, community leaders, other members of the community and the youth leader, the Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Parish and Dean of Osumenyi Deanery, Very Rev Fr Ndubisi Mary, said the funeral was organized by Osumenyi Caretaker Committee for the men of Nigeria Police Force killed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

He said that God should demand the account of human lives from those who killed. The cleric in the sermon titled, “the sacredness of life, declared that every constituted government should have it as a priority the security of lives and property of its citizens. He described as unfortunate to reckon the number of lives lost in the present regime.